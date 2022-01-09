Allahabad University orders ‘work from home’ for teachers, staff for four days from January 10

Taking cognizance of the fast-rising cases of Covid-19 in Prayagraj, Allahabad University (AU) administration has decided to implement work from home for all teaching and non-teaching staff of the central varsity from January 10 to January 13, informed AU officials on Sunday.

“A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of deans held in virtual mode at 12:30 pm on Sunday that was chaired by the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava in which a discussion took place on the Covid surge. The meeting also resolved that all teaching of UG and PG shall continue in online mode, until further notice, and while the teaching and non-teaching staff would be working from home, leaving the station (Prayagraj) during this period is not permitted,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

She said that, however, for any urgent nature of work, the offices of finance and registrar shall open on specific days as all e-mails to and from the union ministry of education have to be responded to with utmost sincerity. Work of the engineering department shall continue as has been while the essential services of housekeeping shall also work. For all students the campus and library would be closed,” the PRO explained.

The order follows Prayagraj, akin to the state, witnessing a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases with a maximum single-day count of recent resurgence—163— being recorded on Saturday. As of Saturday (January 8, 2022) evening, the district had 580 active Covid-19 cases.

The latest decision of the central varsity administration comes close on the heels of AU deciding that only internal official working will be carried out in the offices of the university and no public visitor/outsider will be allowed on the campus till further orders with effect from January 3, 2022.

The varsity had then asked all students to refrain from coming to the university with immediate effect and to attend their classes in online mode.

According to the notification at the time, issued by AU registrar, Prof NK Shukla and implemented on the campus with immediate effect, all faculty members and guest lecturers of departments, institutes and centres of AU had been asked to take necessary steps to continue their classes in online mode from their respective departments or centres and all deans of faculty, heads of department, directors of institute and coordinators of centres had been instructed to ensure proper attendance of faculty members in their respective departments, institutes and centres. The research scholars in the earlier order had also been allowed to carry out their emergent necessary research work only with due permission of their guide or supervisor concerned following all safety measures required against the spread of Covid-19.

AU has also asked all the employees, including faculty members and non-teaching staff and students, to get vaccinated in case they have not already done so.