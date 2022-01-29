Allahabad University to reopen for teachers, staff from February 2

After remaining closed since January 9 this year, Allahabad University (AU) will reopen with full capacity for teachers, officials and staff from February 2. However, the classes will continue to be conducted in online mode only.

AU Registrar Prof NK Shukla issued a fresh notification on Friday wherein he has informed that AU and its constituent colleges would observe a holiday on February 1 on account of the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival. Thereafter, from February 2, the central university, its departments and centres would reopen and function under the set protocols of Covid-19.

According to the notice issued by the registrar, all the offices of the university and affiliated colleges will open from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm with full capacity. All the teachers have been asked to take online classes after reaching their departments and centres till February 4.

“After commencing the normal functioning of the department and classes, we can hold the meeting of the heads of department and deans and the vice-chancellor can take the decision on taking the online classes further,” said assistant public relation officer of AU, Chitranjan Kumar.

With the reopening of AU, research scholars have also been allowed to restart work in their respective departments. The estate officer has been directed to get all the departments, offices, facilities and sections sanitized.

Following the resurgence of Covid-19 cases AU administration, on January 6, had decided that only internal official working will be carried out in the offices of the university and no public visitor/outsider will be allowed on the campus till further orders. All students were also directed to refrain from coming to the university with immediate effect and were asked to attend their classes in online mode which the teachers were to take from their respective departments and centres. Later, from January 9, AU and its constituent colleges were closed till further orders and even teachers were asked to start taking online classes from their respective homes.

