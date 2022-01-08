Alld HC junks PIL against ECI order reserving Cong, BJP’s poll symbols

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) September 1989 orders reserving symbols of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress and according them the status of national parties.

In one of two orders passed on September 19, 1989, the ECI had accorded the status of a national party to the BJP and reserved “Lotus” symbol for it. Similarly on September 23, 1989, the poll panel passed another order granting the status of a national party to the Congress and reserving “Hand” symbol for it.

Petitioner Sheshmani Nath Tripathi, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party, had contended that the Election Commission of India lacked the authority to issue such an order under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saroj Yadav on January 5 said: “Thus, so far as recognition of political parties as a national party or a state party is concerned, the Allotment Order, 1968 contains provisions empowering the Election Commission to do so.”

“The writ petition also, in our considered opinion, suffers from non-joinder of necessary parties,” the court said. “In this regard, it is noticeable that though it has been prayed in the writ petition that paragraph 3 of the letters of recognition dated 19th September, 1989 and 23rd September, 1989 may be quashed and struck down, however, the political parties, which are likely to be affected in case the prayer made in this petition is granted, have not been impleaded as respondents,” the court observed.

The court examined provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order. The court further observed: “The petitioner has also submitted that in absence of any statutory powers vested in the Election Commission of India in the field covered by the Act, the power to recognize a political party and to reserve the election symbol could not have been exercised by the Election Commission.”

“The said submission is completely misconceived and is untenable. The recognition of a political party as a National Party or a State Party and reservation of election symbol are the functions which are exercised by the Election Commission under the provisions of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, as amended from time to time,” the court said.

“Thus, the argument of the petitioner that the Election Commission does not have any authority to recognize a political party or to reserve an election symbol also fails,” the court observed. “For the discussions made and reasons given above we find that the writ petition is highly misconceived which is hereby dismissed,” it said.

