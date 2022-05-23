Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, the second time in 24 hours, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor’s speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”.

He also reiterated that Yadav should “step out more in the heat than sitting all the time in AC rooms.”

Speaking to newspersons at the Vidhan Bhawan after Monday’s adjournment of the session, Rajbhar said: “Right from the word go, SP members began anti-government sloganeering and waving placards when governor Anandiben Patel began her address.

“Such a culture is not good. There shouldn’t have been any protest during the governor’s speech. Our party members did not do any protest today. It is an old culture to protest during the governor’s speech…it should end. I have been observing this for the last six years and don’t feel good about it. We want to bring in change, and we took an initiative today,” he said.

The SBSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were the top two alliance partners of the SP in the 2022 UP assembly polls. The SBSP won six seats and the RLD eight. The SP had won 111 seats.

Before this, Rajbhar had in Mau said that Akhilesh Yadav should step out in the heat rather than staying put in AC (air conditioned) rooms. On Monday he explained: “Whenever SP workers meet me when I travel districts, they often ask me to advise Akhilesh to step out, meet party leaders, workers and do organisational works. They say that they can’t say this to Akhilesh and urge me to convey it. I only said what SP members have been saying to me.”

Rajbhar said Yadav did not work hard enough in the 2022 assembly polls. He explained: “Yesterday, I did four meetings of my party in Mau. If I can do four, can’t he do as well? If we are in an alliance, then all the alliance partners will have to work hard. Had all done enough hard work, we would have been in power today. Failure indicates that not enough hard work was put in for success.”

However, Rajbhar dismissed any rift between Akhilesh and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav (SP MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief).