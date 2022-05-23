Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, the second time in 24 hours, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor’s speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”.
He also reiterated that Yadav should “step out more in the heat than sitting all the time in AC rooms.”
Speaking to newspersons at the Vidhan Bhawan after Monday’s adjournment of the session, Rajbhar said: “Right from the word go, SP members began anti-government sloganeering and waving placards when governor Anandiben Patel began her address.
“Such a culture is not good. There shouldn’t have been any protest during the governor’s speech. Our party members did not do any protest today. It is an old culture to protest during the governor’s speech…it should end. I have been observing this for the last six years and don’t feel good about it. We want to bring in change, and we took an initiative today,” he said.
The SBSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were the top two alliance partners of the SP in the 2022 UP assembly polls. The SBSP won six seats and the RLD eight. The SP had won 111 seats.
Before this, Rajbhar had in Mau said that Akhilesh Yadav should step out in the heat rather than staying put in AC (air conditioned) rooms. On Monday he explained: “Whenever SP workers meet me when I travel districts, they often ask me to advise Akhilesh to step out, meet party leaders, workers and do organisational works. They say that they can’t say this to Akhilesh and urge me to convey it. I only said what SP members have been saying to me.”
Rajbhar said Yadav did not work hard enough in the 2022 assembly polls. He explained: “Yesterday, I did four meetings of my party in Mau. If I can do four, can’t he do as well? If we are in an alliance, then all the alliance partners will have to work hard. Had all done enough hard work, we would have been in power today. Failure indicates that not enough hard work was put in for success.”
However, Rajbhar dismissed any rift between Akhilesh and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav (SP MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief).
-
Tender submitted by Tata Motors not as per stipulations: BEST to HC
Mumbai The bids submitted by Tata Motors for purchasing 1,400 single decker electric buses was rejected as they deviated from tender conditions, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said in its response to the petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the rejection of their tender. On Monday, before a division bench of justices PD Naik and Abhay Ahuja, BEST contended that the petition was baseless and ought to be dismissed.
-
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
-
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s wife sues Sanjay Raut, seeks ₹100 crore in damages
The wife of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Medha Somaiya, on Monday filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing her of being involved in the 'toilet scam' in an article published in the Marathi newspaper 'Saamana', of which the Rajya Sabha member is the editor in chief. She has sought ₹100 crore in damages.
-
Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.
