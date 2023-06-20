US students arrive in LU to learn Urdu, Persian

Ten American students arrived at the University of Lucknow on Tuesday to learn Urdu and Persian during their eight-week stay in the city. Not only will the university hold classes for them twice a week, but it will also acquaint them with Indian culture and ethos.

US students met V-C Prof AK Rai during their visit to LU on Tuesday (HT Photo)

These students already have a knowledge of these two languages and have come here to sharpen their skills and diction. This development is a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the University of Lucknow and the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), New Delhi.

In line with this collaboration, Lucknow University is offering a short-term course spanning eight weeks to teach Urdu and Persian to American students, said Prof RP Singh, director, international collaboration and ISA.

The MoU aims to foster mutual academic collaboration, particularly in the faculties of science, arts, social science, commerce and management, and studies in Indian civilization, Indian culture, languages, and social sciences, he added.

An induction meeting was organised by the office for international affairs, which saw the participation of the American scholars: Meredith Church, Elena Deegan-Krause, Kathryn Delgado, Nikash Harapanahalli, Nathalie Martinez, Julia Norman, Quinn Kanner, Hiba Siddiqui, Thomas Zugell, and Arivumani Srivastava.

Professor John Caldwell, residential director from the US, accompanied the students during the meeting. LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai stated that the American students will have an opportunity to learn the sublime ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) on the campus.

The scholars are eager to delve into the study of Indian culture, history, philosophy, and the Indian milieu, in addition to their language training, said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, academics, LU. Prof Syed Ghulam Nabi Ahmad, head of the Persian department guided the students on a campus visit, acquainting them with the university’s facilities and surroundings.