Amid Covid surge, UP schools up to Class 10 shut till January 14

LUCKNOW All government and private schools up to Class 10 will remain closed till Makar Sankranti (January 14) and the night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6am from Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday, following a sharp surge in Covid cases. The vaccination of children in the 15 to18 age group would, however, continue during this period, officials said.

The state government had on December 25 implemented night curfew from 11pm to 5am. UP reported 992 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case count to 3,173 on Tuesday.

“Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants etc should be operated at 50% capacity in districts where the minimum number of active cases exceeds 1,000. In marriage ceremonies and other events, not more than 100 people will be permitted in closed places at a time. The presence of people in excess of 50% of the total capacity of the ground should not be allowed in open space. Masks and sanitisers should be made mandatory,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting here.

Adityanath directed officers to make Covid help desks functional with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private institutions, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels/restaurants and industrial units of the state. Entry to the premises will be not permitted without screening and sanitisation, he added.

It has been made mandatory to bring a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 48 hours) for devotees visiting the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

“There is need to follow Covid protocol strictly. People should not panic or get distressed, alertness and caution is needed. They should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing,” said the state government in a press statement. Genome sequencing for the identification of new Covid variants confirmed the Omicron variant in 23 people, it said.

Experts believe that the new Covid variant is less harmful than the earlier ones. It is not a major threat to healthy people who have taken the vaccine cover, the state government said.

In view of Covid surge, the state government also decided to conduct a minimum of three to four lakh sample tests daily. People without vaccination will be identified with door-to-door visits by health department teams and the list will be handed over to the district administration, said officials.

The Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up in all the districts will be kept active 24×7. A panel of specialist doctors will be posted at these centres. Along with tele-consultation facility, ambulances will be in 24×7 active mode in all the districts.

