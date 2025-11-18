Amid terror module probe, UPSMF cancels registration of Dr Adeel, Dr Shaheen

The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has cancelled the registration of two doctors -- Dr Shaheen Saeed, 45, and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, 38, -- after receiving an official order from the National Medical Commission (NMC) amid an ongoing probe into their alleged involvement in a terror module, officials said on Tuesday. UPSMF secretary Dr Anurag Srivastava confirmed that the cancellations were made strictly on the basis of the list provided by the National Medical Commission. (Pic for representation)

“We were informed by the NMC on November 14 that the registration of certain doctors had been cancelled. They sent us the list, and accordingly, we cancelled the registration of Dr Shaheen Saeed and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather,” Srivastava said.

He added that the faculty followed all required procedures after receiving the cancellation list from the central regulator. “We got the list from the NMC and followed the procedure mandated for such action,” he noted.

The development comes amid wider scrutiny of medical practitioners whose registration is being reviewed by the NMC across states. Authorities said the updated status of the two doctors has been reflected in the faculty’s records.

Notably, the first clues about the terror module allegedly operated by a group of doctors surfaced on October 19, when posters bearing the insignia of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in Kashmir’s Nowgam area. A case was registered, and on October 27 another set of over 25 posters surfaced. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team examined CCTV footage and eventually spotted Dr Adeel moving around locations where the posters had been pasted. His location was traced to Saharanpur, leading to his arrest on November 6.

Dr Adeel’s interrogation led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil, a lecturer in Faridabad, and the recovery of explosives, arms and ammunition on November 9. His alleged girlfriend, Lucknow resident Dr Shaheen Saeed, was arrested from Faridabad on November 10.

Dr Shaheen’s younger brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, a professor at a private minority university, was also arrested from Lucknow. Later, Dr Arif from Kanpur was picked up for his alleged links with the module.