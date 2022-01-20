Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to fine-tune BJP strategy in western UP
lucknow news

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will be in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) to fine-tune the party strategy for the first two phases of the seven-phase state assembly elections that will start on February 10.

JP Nadda will be in Agra and Bareilly on a day’s visit on Friday. He will hold door-to-door campaigns and meet party functionaries, BJP’s media in-charge Manish Dixit said.

Amit Shah is expected in Meerut for planning organisational strategies but his exact itinerary hasn’t been released by the party yet.

JP Nadda is to hold meetings with party workers of 20 assembly seats spread across Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Firozabad. He would then hold separate meetings with party workers of 20 other assembly seats spread out across Aligarh, Hathras, Etah and Mainpuri. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with party workers of three assembly segments in Bareilly, party leaders said. Later, JP Nadda is also scheduled to meet influential people of all nine assembly constituencies of Bareilly before leaving for Delhi, party leaders said.

The BJP has so far given 110 tickets, majority of them to candidates belonging to the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Dalits. The BJP is yet to declare candidates in five of the 113 seats that go to polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14 in west UP.

