Amit Shah offers prayers in Ayodhya

After landing in Ayodhya, Union home minister Amit Shah headed straight for Ram Janmabhoomi where he paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and offered prayers. The Union home minister planted a sapling at Ram Janmabhoomi after which he offered prayers.

At Ram Janmabhoomi, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, apprised Amit Shah about ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.

Amit Shah was also informed about the recently completed foundation work and the ongoing plinth work of the temple. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, was also present.

Thereafter, Amit Shah reached Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers there. Ramesh Das, chief priest of Hanuman Garhi, offered a mace to the BJP leader and performed Vedic rituals.

Amit Shah also met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth. Amit Shah later addressed a rally at the Government Inter College ground in Ayodhya and then went to Sant Kabir Nagar for another public meeting.

