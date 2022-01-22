Amit Shah raises exodus issue in Kairana

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a door-to-door campaign from the teachers’ colony in Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) and raised the issue of “palayan (Hindu exodus)” during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule. He stated that those who were forced to leave earlier have now started returning under the BJP rule.

Amit Shah was seen distributing pamphlets carrying information about various welfare schemes that were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He also visited a 70-year-old sweet shop in the Gumbad locality of Kairana where he met those who had to migrate with family.

“This is my first visit to Kairana since January 2014. I see a sea change. All welfare schemes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji have been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till the grass roots level. It’s the same Kairana from where people were migrating earlier. Today, I interacted with many of those who had migrated earlier. I met all the 11 family members of the Mittal family. All of them said that CM Yogi improved the law and order situation and they have no fear. That’s why I say that those who made the people migrate have now migrated themselves,” Amit Shah said.

The BJP had won 312 seats in 2017 UP polls. The party has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP veteran the late Hukum Singh, from Kairana.

“If we have to maintain this law-and-order situation, end appeasement and the practice of governments to work for one caste and we have to develop the state under the leadership of PM Modi, then we have to once again help set up a majority BJP government under CM Yogi Adityanath,” Amit Shah said.

“In west UP, elections begin on February 10. With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the voters of west UP that if due to Covid-19, our cadres are unable to reach you, all of you should go out to vote early to help set up a BJP government with a massive majority for the next five years,” Amit Shah said.

He said this was necessary for all the hard work done by UP BJP government over the past five years and the efforts put in by PM Modi to better the lives of the people over the past seven years.

“In all of west UP, whether they are sugarcane farmers, labourers, the poor, traders or the middle class or those residing in Noida, all of them are saying one thing — “iss baar bhajapa phir 300 paar (this time BJP will again cross 300 seats).”

Amit Shah said a new wave of development was witnessed since the BJP came to power.

“Many roads, airports, medical colleges. The poor got toilets, electricity and cooking gas, too, along with PM’s free medical insurance scheme. During the corona period, free vaccines and free ration were provided to the poor,” Amit Shah said.

