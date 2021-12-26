Amit Shah says BJP will score chauka with fourth win in 2022 UP polls

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP, which won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, would score a chauka (boundary) and register its fourth victory in 2022 UP polls.

This time again, the BJP’s tally would cross the 300-seat mark in the 2022 UP polls, said Shah. He was addressing a rally in Kasganj where the BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatra reached on Sunday.

Amit Shah said that all six Jan Vishwas Yatras, flagged off on December 19 and travelling through 403 assembly constituencies, were getting a warm welcome from supporters across the state.

Kasganj is part of Etah parliamentary constituency from where former Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh governor and ex-UP chief minister the late Kalyan Singh, had been elected as MP.

Amit Shah remembered Kalyan Singh and described him as a leader who let his chief minister’s post go (in 1992) when it came to the cause of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The landslide victory for BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019 would not have been possible if there was no Kalyan Singh,” said Amit Shah.

“Kalyan Singh ji spoke of good governance within Uttar Pradesh for the first time. He worked towards giving rights to the backward society. Kalyan Singh ji chose Ram Janmabhoomi over the chief minister’s chair,” Amit Shah said.

Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh ‘Raju’, the current BJP MP from Etah, shared the stage with Amit Shah.

The Union home minister also took a swipe at the Opposition parties in UP.

“The regimes of Bua and Babua (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) in Uttar Pradesh did not do any development for the masses and were confined to caste-based politics and their own families. On the other hand, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has worked for all,” Amit Shah said.

“During the past regime in UP before 2017, girl students used to stay away from schools, but in these five years of Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as CM, it is now the criminals who are leaving the state. Decades had passed but work on the Ram temple in Ayodhya could not begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted to power again in 2019 and the Ram temple construction became a reality,” said Amit Shah.

He asked the crowd if they would vote for those against the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The home minister also referred to the recently inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

“The corridor of (Kashi) Vishwanath temple was deserted since the time of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, but Modiji changed it all in Varanasi. Now, one carry ‘gangajal’ directly to the temple in Varanasi. The Congress, the SP and the BSP all, opposed but Modi abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. There was terrorism during Congress rule at the Centre, but Prime Minister carried out surgical strikes across the border when terrorists targeted Uri and Pulwama,” the home minister said.

“Earlier, there used to be riots in Uttar Pradesh, but now medical colleges and expressways are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Not a single riot has taken place in Yogi Adityanath’s rule in state. Incidents of loot, rape and kidnapping have gone down in UP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made free of cost vaccination for over 130 crore citizens of India a possibility,” Amit Shah said.

Talking about development works in UP, he said, “Eighteen big schemes are being launched in the state. Thirty medical colleges and five expressways are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Sugarcane farmers are being paid their due amount and 20 sugar mills are being modernized.” The Union home minister ended his speech with “Jai Sri Ram”.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his speech, highlighted that SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not pay tribute to “Babuji’ (Kalyan Singh) and asked his followers to avenge the insult to Singh who championed the cause of the backward castes.

