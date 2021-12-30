Amit Shah says no bahubalis, only Bajrangbali under Yogi rule in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for glorifying Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the run-up to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and said there were no bahubalis but only Bajrangbali was present every where under Yogi rule .

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Amit Shah asked people not to vote for those who remember Jinnah, who had divided the nation. Such people did not remember the late Kalyan Singh, who sacrificed his chief minister’s post for cause of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the home minister said.

Amit Shah reached Aligarh for the public meeting after addressing another rally in Moradabad. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the stage with the Union home minister who remembered Swami Haridas, Rishi Vishwamitra, prominent Jat leader and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, poet Gopal Dass Neeraj and Kalyan Singh for their Aligarh connect.

Amit Shah alleged that it was the Samajwadi Party regime which opened fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1990 and resorted to lathi-charge when former BJP president Lal Krishna Advani was leading the “rath yatra” during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did “bhoomi pujan” for Ram temple in Ayodhya (on August 5, 2020). Akhilesh Babu can try his best, but in a few months, there would be a sky-high temple of Prabhu Sri Ram in Ayodhya as is the desire of crores of Ram bhakts,” said Shah.

“There were bahubalis (mafias) snatching land from the poor in the Samajwadi Party regime, but under Yogi Adityanath’s rule, there are no bahubalis and only bajrangbali (the Hindu god Hanuman) is present everywhere in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Referring to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi as “behenji” travelling across UP these days, Amit Shah recollected that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Aligarh to address public meeting in a previous election and was planning to have a factory for potatoes.

“Rahul Gandhi is not aware that potatoes do not come from factory, but are grown on land,” Shah said.

Comparing Samajwadi Party with BJP, Shah said that SP stood for triple P i.e. Pariwarvad (dynasty rule), Pakshpat (​favouritism) and Palayan (exodus) while BJP represented triple V —Vikas (development), Vyapar (trade) and Virasat (heritage).

“Can BSP, SP and their leaders Bua (Mayawati) and Babua (Akhilesh) do any good to UP? Can they provide free ration, toilets, medicines and electricity to the poor in the state? It is only Narendra Modi who can do so and has done it. There is huge turnout for Jan Vishwas Yatra of BJP in the state and it is enough to communicate to Akhilesh Yadav that he can try what he can, but the BJP is winning more than 300 seats in the UP assembly elections,” said Amit Shah.

He also said, “The Congress, the BSP and the Samajwadi Party all were against abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, but Narendra Modi scrapped it on August 5, 2019. Prime Minister Modi gave a befitting reply to terrorism by carrying out surgical strikes within Pakistan.”

