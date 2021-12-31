Amit Shah says SP, Congress, BSP were against Ram temple construction in the past

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday played the temple and development card while attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at two public meetings in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the three parties of having made efforts in the past to prevent construction of the Ram temple, the Union home minister asked the gathering at Government Inter College Ground in Ayodhya to question former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav “what was the need to open fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya?” The firing took place during the tenure of Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the UP chief minister in 1990.

Amit Shah, who is on a whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh for 2022 assembly polls, also said, “Since ages, a large number of people have sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. But the temple never came up. Now, a magnificent Ram temple is being constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram.”

“Many efforts were made by the Congress, the SP and the BSP during their tenures to prevent the construction of the Ram temple. Do you remember who shot at the kar sevaks? They were thrashed badly, killed and thrown in the Sarayu river,” Shah said.

“What was the need to open fire on the kar sevaks in Ayodhya? Ask Akhilesh when he comes here to seek votes,” Amit Shah further said as the crowd responded with applause.

Continuing his attack, the Union home minister said: “Why did Ram Lalla have to stay in a tent for so many years? Who stopped Ram Navami celebrations and Deepotsav in Ayodhya?”

Challenging SP, BSP and the Congress, Amit Shah stated that no one can stop the construction of Ram temple now.

Making a similar pitch at a rally in Khalilabad (Sant Kabir Nagar), he said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has no power to stop construction of the temple as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

In a few months, a grand temple will come up at the birthplace of Lord Ram, Amit Shah asserted.

Staying on the temple theme, Union home minister also said at Sant Kabir Nagar that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi for the rejuvenation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple that was lying neglected since Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s rule. The restoration and beautification of the Vindhyavasini temple has been also completed at Mirzapur, he further said.

At the Ayodhya rally, Shah also attacked the Samajwadi Party over income tax raids in Kannauj district which is famous for perfumes.

“The smell of corruption shows us how deep the roots of the SP’s sins are. When those roots are being attacked, why do you feel sick, Akhilesh Yadav?” said Shah.

“Earlier, there was mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh. But today they are surrendering before police,” he said, adding that the Yogi government had freed the state from the clutches of the mafia.

“There used to be three Ps at the time of SP government. Parivarwad (nepotism), Pakshpat (favouritism) and Palayan (exodus). However, the BJP government works on three Vs of Vikas (development), Vyapar (business) and saanskrtik Viraasat (cultural heritage),” the Union home minister said.

Amit Shah also listed development projects of the Yogi Adityanath government, including five expressways, the Kushinagar international airport, AIIMS at Gorakhpur, the Ayodhya airport project and the under renovation Ayodhya railway station among others.

He announced that a university in the name of Lord Ram would be constructed in Ayodhya.

Waterways from Varanasi to Haldia through the Ganga has been completed and the DPR (detailed project report) for the Metro service in Gorakhpur is ready, he further said.

Women and girls are safe in UP under the BJP government, Amit Shah said later at Sant Kabir Nagar.

“People should give their blessings to the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections to make UP the number one state in the country,” he said.

Farmers in East UP, known as the sugar bowl of the state, were at the receiving end under bua-babua (Mayawati- Akhilesh) governments, he claimed.

In contrast, under the Modi and Yogi governments, the modernisation of 20 sugar mills was done, the rate of sugarcane and the price of sugar were increased, Amit Shah said.

A total of ₹1.48 lakh crore payment has been made to sugarcane farmers and the loans of 86 lakh farmers were waived, he said.

The home minister also said UP leads the country in Covid vaccination. (Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to administer 20 crore or 200 million Covid vaccine doses).

Invoking Sant Kabir and Gautam Buddha, Shah said the massive crowd indicates the BJP will bag above 300 seats in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

“I was associated with three elections in UP — 2014 (Lok Sabha), 2017 (assembly) and 2019 (Lok Sabha). In all the three elections, the voters in UP gave big mandate to the BJP,” he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken UP on the path of development and ended goondaraj in UP, he said.

Earlier, the terrorists used to cross the border and kill jawans, but the Congress government that was in power did nothing, the Union home minister said, adding the Modi government gave a befitting reply to the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks by launching surgical and airstrikes across the LoC and the Pakistan border.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s remarks, former UP minister Pawan Pandey, who had won the Ayodhya assembly seat for the SP in the 2012 polls, said, “In 2012, the Samajwadi Party won the elections, including the Ayodhya seat. This time also, the SP will win the state and Ayodhya as the people of the state and the temple town have made up their mind. And given the scenario, the entire BJP is rattled at the way Samajwadi Party is winning peoples’ support. This scare and frustration are making their top leaders make absurd statements and speeches.”

