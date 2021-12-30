Amit Shah takes swipe at Mayawati, says she needs to step out as polls are here

Union home minister Amit Shah on a whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to play up the temple theme and target the main opposition Samajwadi Party, though on Thursday he also picked on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, claiming that she was “afraid” and yet to join her party’s campaign in the poll bound state.

At a public meeting in Moradabad during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, said the BSP chief was yet to shake off the cold.

“Behenji ki toh abhi thand hi nahin udi hai ... woh bhaiybhit hain .. behenji chunaav aa gaya hai, thoda bahut bahar nikaliye, baad main ye na kehna ki maine prachaar nahi kiya tha (behenji hasn’t shaken off the cold yet. She is afraid. Behenji elections are here, now step out a little else don’t say later that you didn’t campaign),” Shah said in his first sharp, pointed attack on Mayawati during the 2022 UP campaign.

Shah’s attack had a context. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been touring the state as part of the Samajwadi Party’s ‘Vijay Rath yatra’, Congress general secretary and her party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi too has been actively campaigning across the state. The BSP’s campaign so far has been largely focused on party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, a point Shah chose to highlight in the UP campaign.

He claimed that even if “bua, babua aur behen (referring to Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi)” contest jointly, they won’t be able to stop the BJP.

Shah, who also addressed public meetings in Aligarh and Unnao, cited his government’s decision to do away with the instant triple talaq (Islamic divorce) law as proof that the BJP didn’t engage in appeasement but cared for all.

“Our political opponents are getting stomach ache over the decision and asking us why we did that. I want to ask why Muslim mothers and sisters didn’t have any rights? Akhileshji, Muslim women too have seen how much you opposed (the scrapping of triple talaq),” Shah said while accusing the SP chief of appeasement politics.

Claiming that against 700 riots under Samajwadi Party rule, the BJP rule was free of riots, Shah pointed out a battalion of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) would be set up in western UP’s Shamli district. The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots had started from nearby Shamli.

“You know that with PAC around, there are no riots and now in case of any need, one needn’t requisition PAC from Lucknow,” Amit Shah said.

Decoding Shah’s political messaging, BJP said that the reference to PAC was also aimed at highlighting how previous governments, especially the SP one, treaded the path of appeasement for vote bank concerns.

Shah also coined NIZAM, an Urdu word which he explained meant ‘rule’.

“UP doesn’t need bua, babua’s ‘Nizam’ for that meant Naseemuddin (Siddiqui), Imran (Masood), Azam (Khan) and Mukhtar Ansari,” he said. Naseemuddin Siddiqui, a former Mayawati aide is now with Congress. Imran Masood is a Congress leader who made news for a disparaging remark on PM Narendra Modi in 2014. Azam Khan is a senior Samajwadi Party leader, currently in Sitapur jail while mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, a BSP lawmaker, is also behind bars. He also talked the ‘ABC’ of politics – coining ‘LAB’ to claim ‘loot, atankwaad (terrorism), bhrastachaar (corruption)’ under non BJP rule, ‘PPP’ (parivarvaad (dynastic politics), pakshpaat (nepotism) aur palayan (exodus) syndrome to describe SP rule. In contrast, BJP had “VVV” that meant focus on ‘vikas (development) aur sanskritik virasat (cultural heritage)”.

Amit Shah, who is set to visit Ayodhya on Friday, said, “Akhilesh ji no power on earth can now stop a grand Ram temple from coming up.” He told the audience that this has been possible as people provided BJP with a clear majority in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah also slammed Akhilesh for praising Pakistani founder Jinnah and said in west UP, “Jinnah nahi ganne ki baat ho (talk not Jinnah but sugarcane).”

“Jinnah chose Pakistan and has no business here. It’s sugarcane that matters and Yogi Adityanath government made record payment to cane farmers,” he added.

