AMU gets award for energy conservation

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been awarded the second prize among higher educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh in recognition of its contribution to energy conservation. Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (NPNEDA), the state designated agency under the Energy Conservation Act 2001, government of India, has awarded the AMU, said a press statement issued by the public relations office of the AMU on Friday.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, vice chancellor of AMU prof Tariq Mansoor said conservation of energy and adoption of green energy sources was a critical measure for preventing global warming and promoting sustainable development. AMU is one of the leading institutions in the country which has adopted green energy solutions.

Prof Mohd Rihan (member incharge, electricity, and convener, Green University Project Committee, AMU), who received the award on behalf of the university recently, said the AMU had been vehemently pursuing energy efficiency and conservation and this award had been given based on the evaluation of reduction in the requirement of energy, implementing policy decisions on energy efficiency and conservation.

The evaluation process has also taken in view the training programmes conducted for staff and energy conservation awareness campaigns for society, stated the press statement.