AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors

A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors.

Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.

As per reports, a PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre had attempted suicide by consuming 16 tablets of Alprax, a sedative medicine, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

In her complaint, forwarded to V-C by the dean, faculty of medicine, the married PhD scholar had accused her supervisor Dr Mehdi Hayat Sahi, assistant professor, Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre and co-supervisor prof Moinuddin, department of biochemistry, JN Medical College, of harassment and pushing her to attempt suicide last night.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the V-C immediately constituted a fact-finding inquiry committee. The committee will examine all the aspects of the matter,” stated Omar Peerzada, Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The committee is chaired by Qazi Mazhar Ali, department of statistics and operation research and Prof Subuhi Khan from the department of mathematics.