AMU prof served show cause for Pak visit sans prior varsity approval

Agra ::: A professor from the department of Arabic at Aligarh Muslim university has been served show cause notice by the university administration for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice chancellor is awaited.

Meanwhile, a clerk at Aligarh Muslim University office has been suspended for laxity as he had received the application from the professor seeking approval for visit to Pakistan but had not forwarded it to higher authorities.

AMU spokesperson, Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue.

Reliable sources revealed that Professor Abu Sufiyan Islahi, a professor in the department of Arabic in AMU, had travelled to Pakistan a few weeks ago and returned but was served show cause notice for travelling to a foreign nation without permission from the university authorities.

After Professor Abu Sufiyan’s reply, the matter is now pending with vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor for his decision.

However, sources informed that it was revealed that the professor had applied for permission for travelling to Pakistan but the application remained pending with clerk Hashmat at AMU office as he failed to forward the file to higher authorities.

The professor, however, went ahead with his planned schedule and visited Pakistan.