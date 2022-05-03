AMU prof served show cause for Pak visit sans prior varsity approval
Agra ::: A professor from the department of Arabic at Aligarh Muslim university has been served show cause notice by the university administration for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice chancellor is awaited.
Meanwhile, a clerk at Aligarh Muslim University office has been suspended for laxity as he had received the application from the professor seeking approval for visit to Pakistan but had not forwarded it to higher authorities.
AMU spokesperson, Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue.
Reliable sources revealed that Professor Abu Sufiyan Islahi, a professor in the department of Arabic in AMU, had travelled to Pakistan a few weeks ago and returned but was served show cause notice for travelling to a foreign nation without permission from the university authorities.
After Professor Abu Sufiyan’s reply, the matter is now pending with vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor for his decision.
However, sources informed that it was revealed that the professor had applied for permission for travelling to Pakistan but the application remained pending with clerk Hashmat at AMU office as he failed to forward the file to higher authorities.
The professor, however, went ahead with his planned schedule and visited Pakistan.
-
Eid celebrated with festive fervour in UP
Lucknow/Agra/Meerut: Special Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state on Tuesday, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to the people. In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said that the Eid-ul-Fitr was a festival of joy and harmony. This year the festive occasion of Eid coincides with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya.
-
Crushing season over, 50 lakh tonne sugarcane still lying in farms: Kisan Morcha
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Kisan Morcha has decided to protest in front of the sugar comissionerate from May 5, as 50 lakh tonne sugarcane is lying in firms without cutting, though the crushing season is over.
-
Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani
The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence. According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.
-
Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj
Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said. Kasganj superintendent of police Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend 'satsang' (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.
-
Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut
Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday. With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation. The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student's parents and other relatives.
