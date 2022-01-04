Anganwadi workers to get hiked honorarium: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced additional honorarium for Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi worker and assistants. While Anganwadi workers and mini Anganwadi workers will get an additional honorarium of ₹500 per month from April 2020 and March 2022, it will be ₹250 per month for the assistants for the same period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a felicitation ceremony in Lucknow, the CM also honoured the Anganwadi workers who worked hard during the pandemic. “The Anganwadi workers have worked hard during pandemic and it is due to the contribution of Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, ANMs that maternal and neonatal death rate came down,” Yogi said on the occasion.

“Before 2017, the quality of nutritional supplement was not good and it was not even distributed. UP is first state that has given responsibility to women self-help groups and connected them with Anganwadi centres,” the CM said.

Yogi also inaugurated 169 Anganwadi centres and laid foundation of 585 new Anganwadi centres on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh has 3,06,829 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and assistants.