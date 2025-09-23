Another leopard in Lucknow? Pugmarks traced

Leopard scare has returned to the state capital after an online video showed a wild animal crossing a road purportedly in the Cantonment area. A camera trap is being set up to spot and identify a wild animal prowling in Lucknow (Sourced)

Such fears aren’t new to Lucknow, where leopard sightings have been reported multiple times in the past. In December 2021, a leopard was seen in Jankipuram and attacked people; in November 2023, another died in a road accident on Shaheed Path; and in February this year, one strayed into a guest house in Para when a wedding was underway there.

Meanwhile, six camera traps were set up and more forest teams assembled on Monday. “Though we are not sure if the animal seen in a video is a leopard or a silver cat, we have intensified the search for it,” said Sitanshu Pandey, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Awadh Range.

Teams, he said, were also deployed on the 300 acres of Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR), whose staff were also helping the forest department. “We will install cages at strategic locations soon,” said Pandey.

In the said video that went viral on social media on Sunday, the animal can be seen crossing a road. This followed action from the forest department. “Upon searching, we spotted pugmarks that were 6-7 cms in size. This does not clearly indicate which animal it is. We are taking all precautions,” said Pandey. Locals have been asked to stay alert and not to move out alone.

Meanwhile, the camera traps were yet to record any wild animal movement. The DFO said staff had been told to check the recordings every morning and evening. “At present, we are watching out for any indication of the animal, following which further action will be taken,” said DFO.

The teams are studying the pattern of the possible movement of the animal, and then cages with bait will be placed. Tranquilising teams shall also be called once the animal is spotted or caught in a camera trap.

“The entire focus, at present, is to make sure that the animal does not harm humans and, if possible, goes back to the forest it came from,” added the DFO.