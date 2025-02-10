Another research scholar ends life at IIT Kanpur; 4th death since Jan 2024

A research scholar at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly took his life in his hostel room on Monday evening, according to police. The 24-year-old was pursuing his PhD in Chemistry, and had joined the institute last July on a UGC fellowship. (For representation)

A note found in the room read: “I quit, this is my decision. No one else is involved.”

This marks the fourth alleged suicide on the campus in the past year. While three of the victims were PhD students, another was enrolled in an MTech course.

“His parents in Noida have been informed, and further investigation is underway,” said DCP (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The institute’s security team alerted the police around 5:20 pm about the student’s death. The research scholar was taken to a health center, where he was declared dead on arrival. “A police team, along with forensic experts, was sent to the institute,” added Singh.

The student’s hostel mates grew concerned when he did not open his door until the evening. Calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

In January last year, a 31-year-old MTech student and a 29-year-old PhD student allegedly died by suicide. This was followed by the death of a 27-year-old postdoctoral researcher on December 19 last year.

IIT Kanpur, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of the research scholar, describing him as a promising and bright student.

“The reason for this drastic step remains uncertain at this stage. However, IIT Kanpur is actively cooperating with the police and forensic teams in the ongoing investigation. The institute is committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future,” the statement read.