Cities / Lucknow News / Another woman IAS officer accuses ex-husband of harassment
lucknow news

Another woman IAS officer accuses ex-husband of harassment

The accused, however, refuted all the allegations and stated that she was under the influence of a Greater Noida-based builder and his brother
The accused said a builder and his brother were responsible for his separation and the duo was trying to extort 10 crore from him. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A woman IAS officer, Shubhra Saxena, accused her ex-husband Shashank Gupta, an IIT alumnus and a real estate developer, of stalking, issuing threats, mental harassment and lodged an FIR against him at the Sushant Golf City police station, said police.

Gupta, however, refuted all the allegations and stated that she was under the influence of a Greater Noida-based builder and his brother. He said the builder and his brother were responsible for their separation and were trying to extort 10 crore from him.

As per the FIR, the couple was married in 2013 and got divorced in 2017. Since then, the couple was living separately in different areas of the city while their daughter stayed with her mother. The couple is also fighting case in a family court for the custody of the daughter.

In the complaint, Shubhra Saxena mentioned that her ex-husband often used to stalk her and their daughter and threatened them with dire consequences. Gupta also mentally harassed her through phone calls, it was alleged in the complaint. On January 29, the accused visited Saxena’s apartment and created nuisance, stated the complaint.

Earlier on Monday, another senior woman IAS officer accused her husband of domestic violence, nearly after 32 years of marriage, and lodged an FIR at the Gomti Nagar police station. She also accused her husband of forging her signature to withdraw money from her bank accounts.

