Ansal API: Behind closed doors, LDA ‘reviewing’ 411 acres of mortgaged land

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath directives against Ansal API on Monday, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched an extensive probe into the developer’s high-tech township in the state capital’s Sushant Golf City. The sources claimed that LDA was planning a committee to review all records of mortgaged properties. (For representation)

On Tuesday, several LDA senior officials found themselves strategising moves against Ansal API, confirmed a source in the development authority. They began verifying mortgaged land and plan to investigate reports of illegal construction on them.

Sources confirmed that LDA was reviewing around 411 acres of land mortgaged to it by Ansal API. LDA had information that some portions of this land had been encroached, leading to unauthorised construction.

The issue came to light after an individual filed a complaint previously, prompting urgent action from LDA. The Authority had sealed the land.

Meanwhile, LDA officials met police on Tuesday to draft a detailed FIR against Ansal API. Sources said multiple properties within the township were registered under various firms, organisations, and individuals, raising concerns about irregularities in land transactions as well.

Police delaying FIRs: Homebuyers

Investors in an Ansal API HighTech township, Nirupama Mishra and Kanhaiya Lal accused the developer of failing to hand them over the possession of their plots despite years of assurances. They also alleged that police officials were delaying the registration of their complaints.

Mishra stated that she was initially allotted a plot in Sector L but never received possession. After multiple complaints to LDA and UP RERA, the developer reassigned her plot to Sector M2 in May 2022. However, when she began planning a house on the plot, she found out that the sector was neither LDA-approved nor registered under the RERA. Despite a settlement agreement following an FIR in 2022, she has not received the possession till date, She said she was unable to get another FIR filed against the developer even after the CM’s orders. Similarly, Kanhaiya Lal, who bought a plot in Sector N-3, has been waiting for 13 years. When he attempted to file an FIR, police officials repeatedly asked him to come back later, citing procedural delays.

Responding to such allegations, ADCP South Amit Kumawat said, “Currently, we are probing the matter. Further course of action would be taken based on our investigation.”