Ansal API Row: Served notices but failed to curb realtor’s misdeeds, LDA’s own papers reveal cracks

: Days after the Ansal API issue gained traction, it has come to light that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) served notices on the sub-registrar of Mohanlalganj over two years ago and all registered consortium members, directing them to halt unauthorised land registrations. The 2022 action was triggered after Ansal API itself raised concerns about consortium members selling land to third parties without LDA’s approval, which hindered the township’s planned development (HT File Photo)

Despite the crackdown officially starting on November 21, 2022, as per LDA’s own records, no significant action was taken against the irregularities in Sushant Golf City, developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (Ansal API), until the issue recently gained public attention.

Documents presented by LDA reveal that the authority had ordered the halt on land registrations three days after a legal advisory issued by LDA’s chief legal advisor on November 18, 2022. The directive explicitly asked the sub-registrar of Mohanlalganj and all registered consortium members to immediately stop unauthorized land registrations. However, no further follow ups were taken by the LDA officials.

The 2022 action was triggered after Ansal API itself raised concerns about consortium members selling land to third parties without LDA’s approval, which hindered the township’s planned development. The issue was also discussed in a May 23, 2022 meeting chaired by the principal secretary, housing and urban planning department. The developers were instructed to submit records of such sales. The LDA was directed to ensure that unauthorised transactions were stopped.

Despite these clear instructions, LDA’s enforcement remained weak, with the authority failing to prevent continued illegal sales. Critics argue that LDA’s inaction allowed the problem to escalate, causing distress to investors who had purchased land in the area.

Delayed action sparks concern

Now, as the issue gains traction, the LDA has launched a verification drive to assess how much land remains under its control. However, activists and investors are questioning why the authority turned a blind eye for so long.

An activist, who did not wish to be named, demanded a government-led inquiry into LDA’s negligence to act.

“We raised concerns multiple times, but LDA ignored our reminders. These notices were just paperwork; no real action was taken,” he alleged.

Investors’ woes

As the controversy unfolds, investors who purchased plots in Sushant Golf City are struggling to get their FIRs registered. While LDA has already lodged an FIR against Ansal API and similar cases have been filed in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, individual investors claim that Lucknow police are deliberately delaying their complaints.

Amit Mehrotra, one such investor, alleged that he has been running from one police station to another for the past two days without success.

“I first went to PGI police station, where my complaint was recorded on March 4, 2025. When I followed up on March 6, I was told to go to Sushant Golf City police station. But when I reached there, they directed me to the DCP South office. I waited for three hours and then I was sent back without any resolution,” he said.

Mehrotra claimed he was originally allotted a plot in Sector P, but later discovered that LDA had no land available. After months of following up with Ansal API, he was relocated to Sector O, with a written promise of possession by June 23, 2022. However, he still has not received possession, and alleges that the reallocated plot is of less value than the original one.

Another investor Sandeep Das alleged that police officials are refusing to register his FIR.

“I first went to Gomti Nagar police station, but they told me to go to Sushant Golf City police station. When I reached there, they refused and told me to approach senior officials instead,” he said.

Das questioned why police are blocking individual FIRs, while LDA managed to register its complaint at the same police station.

“Even after the chief minister publicly assured that people can file FIRs against the company, police officials are still refusing,” he added.

When HT tried to contact LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, he was unavailable for comment.

Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Sengar said people can approach him if individuals’ FIRs don’t get filed.

What’s next?

With growing pressure from investors and activists, LDA and law enforcement agencies now face tough questions: Why did LDA fail to prevent illegal sales despite its own warnings? Why are police delaying FIR registrations even after the Chief Minister’s assurance?

As investigations unfold, affected investors remain in a legal limbo, demanding action against those responsible for the irregularities. Whether LDA and the police take concrete steps now or continue to delay remains to be seen, said an investor.