Anti-encroachment squad roughed up in Lucknow’s Bhootnath market

When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers; police investigating the case
LMC’s employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 13, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Members of the anti-encroachment squad of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) were beaten up by supporters of local musclemen when they reached the Bhootnath market to raze unauthorised make-shift shops on Friday.

When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers, said eyewitnesses.

Subsequently, the LMC employees and the local shopkeepers reached the Ghazipur police station to lodge complaints against the musclemen and their supporters.

DCP (North) S Chinappa, ADCP Prachi Singh and ACP Sunil Kumar Sharma also reached the Ghazipur police station after getting information about the incident.

LMC’s employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates. A number of trader leaders also reached the police station. These included president of Bhootnath Adarsh Vyapar Mandal Kamal Agarwal, general secretary Manoj Agarwal, senior vice-president Rajesh Saxena and others. They were in support of LMC employees and pressurized the police to arrest Raman Dubey and his supporters.

Police said that a complaint had been lodged and they were investigating the case.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “I will take up the matter with police officials to arrest those who assaulted the LMC squad.”

