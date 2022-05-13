Anti-encroachment squad roughed up in Lucknow’s Bhootnath market
LUCKNOW Members of the anti-encroachment squad of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) were beaten up by supporters of local musclemen when they reached the Bhootnath market to raze unauthorised make-shift shops on Friday.
When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers, said eyewitnesses.
Subsequently, the LMC employees and the local shopkeepers reached the Ghazipur police station to lodge complaints against the musclemen and their supporters.
DCP (North) S Chinappa, ADCP Prachi Singh and ACP Sunil Kumar Sharma also reached the Ghazipur police station after getting information about the incident.
LMC’s employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates. A number of trader leaders also reached the police station. These included president of Bhootnath Adarsh Vyapar Mandal Kamal Agarwal, general secretary Manoj Agarwal, senior vice-president Rajesh Saxena and others. They were in support of LMC employees and pressurized the police to arrest Raman Dubey and his supporters.
Police said that a complaint had been lodged and they were investigating the case.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “I will take up the matter with police officials to arrest those who assaulted the LMC squad.”
-
UP: Prashant Trivedi made ACS finance
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session beginning May 23, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi as additional chief secretary, finance. The post had been lying vacant ever since senior IAS officer Radha S Chauhan was sent on central deputation earlier this month. Three IAS and one IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been posted in various central government departments.
-
No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect. Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.
-
14 die in massive fire in west Delhi building near Mundka station, 12 injured
NEW DELHI: Fourteen people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi on Friday afternoon, police and fire department officials said. Twelve people who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call reporting the fire around 4.40pm. Police said the commercial building mostly housed office spaces.
-
AKTU exams of UG and PG level to begin from May 25
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's (AKTU) even semester examinations for undergraduate and regular and carryover examination of postgraduate level for the session 2021-22 will be held between May 25 and June 15. As many as 117 centers have been earmarked across the state in which about 1.15 lakh candidates will write the exams in two shifts in offline mode. To maintain the sanctity of the exams, two observers have been deployed at each center.
-
Lucknow police bans e-rickshaws on 11 routes, including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj
To improve the traffic system in the city, the Lucknow police have banned e-rickshaws on eleven routes including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj and metro routes from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing, said senior police officials here on Friday. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur issued the orders on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya said the decision to ban e-rickshaws on eleven routes has been taken for public convenience.
