An Apparel Park is coming up on 175 acres in Sector-29 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) which will have around 100 export-oriented units. Apparel Park coming up on 175 acres on sector 29 under YEIDA

Developed on a cluster-based model, the park will enable industries to benefit from shared infrastructure and common services, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

The location of the Apparel Park is strategically significant. With direct connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport, the project is well positioned to significantly boost garment exports, said the state government on Thursday.

Its proximity to the Delhi-NCR region will reduce logistics costs and ensure faster, time-bound deliveries, a crucial advantage for exporters, added the government.

A state-of-the-art Common Facility Centre (CFC) will form the backbone of the Apparel Park. The CFC will house a design centre, training facilities, unit testing laboratories, and quality control infrastructure. In addition, Research and Development (R&D) support and marketing assistance will be provided to exporting units.

This shared infrastructure will allow small and medium enterprises to avoid heavy capital investments in standalone facilities, thereby lowering production costs and improving global competitiveness.

The Apparel Park will also serve as a major engine of employment generation, creating a large number of direct and indirect jobs.

Local youth and women will find opportunities across multiple segments, including stitching, design and pattern-making, packaging, quality control, and logistics, said the state government.