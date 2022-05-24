Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others
lucknow news

Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate. Court fixes May 24 as the date of hearing, says Pandey
After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain. (File Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court, seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Ujjawal Upadhyay. The court fixed May 24 as the date of hearing, said Pandey.

The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.

The SP chief, while speaking to media in Ayodhya recently, had said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepul (fig) tree, and it becomes a temple.”

After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, the AIMIM chief had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain.

RELATED STORIES

Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP