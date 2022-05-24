Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court, seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Ujjawal Upadhyay. The court fixed May 24 as the date of hearing, said Pandey.
The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.
The SP chief, while speaking to media in Ayodhya recently, had said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepul (fig) tree, and it becomes a temple.”
After the petitioner’s claim of the finding of a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, the AIMIM chief had said that the structure was not a Shivling but a fountain.
Pandey alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s controversial comment hurt the sentiments of Hindus while Owaisi also made objectionable comment, which hurt religious sentiments.
-
Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units
Municipal corporation team snapped illegal sewerage connections of two dyeing units in phase 5 and 7 of Focal Point on Monday. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the MC team snapped domestic connection of Ashoka dyeing in Phase 5. The MC team has also initiated a probe as how the effluent was discharged in sewerage line of MC when all the dyeing units have been linked with common effluent treatment plant.
-
India releases three Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border
India on Monday released three Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over the international border in Ferozepur district around three years ago, from Amritsar Central Jail after completing their sentence via the Attari-Wagah border. A total of 110 Pakistani nationals, who came to India to celebrate the Urs fair organised in New Delhi from May 16 to 22, also returned through the border.
-
Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of ₹60 lakh. The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area. The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.
-
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Roomi Club seals berth in semi-finals
Friends Club Roomi sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 6 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here on Monday. Friends Club Roomi outplayed Rampura Hockey Club 7-3 to qualify for the semi-finals. In another match, Jatana Hockey Club defeated Ropar XI 5-3. Meanwhile, Jarkhar Hockey Academy also advanced to the semi-finals in the sub-junior category.
-
Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested
Nine members of a gang suspected to have executed at least 50 thefts were arrested on Monday. Eight stolen vehicles, six mobile phones, and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them. The arrested accused include Gaurav, Nikhil Chahal, Rohit, Sumit Sharma, Prince Sharma, and Paras of Ludhiana of Amritsar, David, Anil Kumar of Dhiraj Gaba of Jassian Road, Haibowal Kalan. Many of accused, who are aged between 18 and 22, are school drop outs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics