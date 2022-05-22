Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar

UP anti-terror squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.

The press note shared by the ATS stated that three persons Prem Singh Kunwar, Shivansh Baliyan and Manoj Binesht, who were also recruited into the army through forged identity and domicile certificates, have disappeared after leaving their jobs when the racket was unearthed nearly five years ago. They all were at large since then. It further stated that Shivansh Baliyan, one of the three accused, was arrested from Aara Garden road in Patna, Bihar after a chase of so many years.

The racket mastermind Chandra Bahadur Khatri, who himself was a Nepali national and was terminated from the Indian army in 1991, was arrested from Varanasi on October 23, 2017, for recruitment of several Nepali youths into the army at 39 Gorkha Training Centre, Varanasi on forged identities. He later revealed many more names during interrogation recruited to the Indian army on forged identities.

After his arrest, three more members Ajay, Nageshwar Maurya and Bablu Maurya, all residents of Varanasi, of the racket were later arrested from Varanasi in October 2017. The trio was Indian and allegedly helped Khatri in getting prepared forged documents like Indian domicile certificates on fake identities, high school certificates and other identity proofs.