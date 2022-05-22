Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar
UP anti-terror squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.
The press note shared by the ATS stated that three persons Prem Singh Kunwar, Shivansh Baliyan and Manoj Binesht, who were also recruited into the army through forged identity and domicile certificates, have disappeared after leaving their jobs when the racket was unearthed nearly five years ago. They all were at large since then. It further stated that Shivansh Baliyan, one of the three accused, was arrested from Aara Garden road in Patna, Bihar after a chase of so many years.
The racket mastermind Chandra Bahadur Khatri, who himself was a Nepali national and was terminated from the Indian army in 1991, was arrested from Varanasi on October 23, 2017, for recruitment of several Nepali youths into the army at 39 Gorkha Training Centre, Varanasi on forged identities. He later revealed many more names during interrogation recruited to the Indian army on forged identities.
After his arrest, three more members Ajay, Nageshwar Maurya and Bablu Maurya, all residents of Varanasi, of the racket were later arrested from Varanasi in October 2017. The trio was Indian and allegedly helped Khatri in getting prepared forged documents like Indian domicile certificates on fake identities, high school certificates and other identity proofs.
Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said. Civil Lines police first detained Arjun Singh of Koraon, Indra Bahadur Pal and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish Kumar of Industrial Area automobile workshop in the Naini area.
Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested by police
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.
Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday. As per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
Removed from post, Rubina Khanum resigns from Samajwadi Party
A day after being removed from Rubina's post of city unit president of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, Rubina Khanum resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party for not being allowed to speak in 'national interest'. Known for her controversial statements, Khanum had recently spoken on Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi. I could not have expected more from Samajwadi Party. “She is free to leave the party as it does not matter,” added the district unit president for SP, Aligarh, Girish Yadav.
Daduwal derailing efforts of getting Sikh prisoners released: SGPC members
AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members on Sunday accused Sikh preacher and president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal of derailing the joint efforts of getting Sikh prisoners lodged in various Indian jails released. Daduwal on Thursday submitted a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking expulsion of the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the panel constituted to pursue the release of Sikh prisoners.
