Arrest of history-sheeter helps cops solve nine-month-old blind murder case

The arrest of a history-sheeter has helped the Lucknow police work out the blind murder of a 42-year-old man in Sarojininagar, nearly nine months after the incident. The police on Thursday arrested two persons including the younger brother of the deceased.

The police officials said the younger brother of the deceased, through his distant relative, had hired the history-sheeter and his accomplice for ₹1lakh to commit the crime. They said the motive behind the killing was to save the parental land that the deceased was selling to fulfil his habit of drinking and partying with friends.

The blood-soaked body of the deceased Mahesh Lodh was found inside his house in Amausi village of Sarojininagar on September 26, 2021. The assailants had crushed his face and head using bricks and stones. The case was pending since then as the police failed to get any lead.

Sharing further details, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik said two persons including Mahesh Lodh’s brother Nand Kishore and the history-sheeter Buta Lodh have been arrested. She said Buta Lodh confessed his crime during interrogation and revealed that he had executed the killing with his accomplice Raju Pasi. She said the history-sheeter informed the police that Nand Kishore’s distant relative Veer Pal had hired him and paid him ₹70,000 and kept ₹30,000 with himself for fixing the contract.

She said Buta Lodh has as many as 10 criminal cases registered against him in Unnao and Lucknow.

The DCP said Nand Kishore revealed during interrogation that his elder brother Mahesh Lodh was a habitual drinker and used to spend most of his money on liquor and partying with his friends. “Mahesh Lodh had even sold off some portion of his parental land and used to threaten Nand Kishore for opposing him following which the latter decided to kill him. The accused also wanted to save the remaining land from being sold off,” she said.

She said further raids were being conducted in search of Buta Lodh’s accomplice Raju Pasi and Nand Kishore’s relative Veer Pal for their role in the murder conspiracy.

