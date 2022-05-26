Arrest of history-sheeter helps cops solve nine-month-old blind murder case
The arrest of a history-sheeter has helped the Lucknow police work out the blind murder of a 42-year-old man in Sarojininagar, nearly nine months after the incident. The police on Thursday arrested two persons including the younger brother of the deceased.
The police officials said the younger brother of the deceased, through his distant relative, had hired the history-sheeter and his accomplice for ₹1lakh to commit the crime. They said the motive behind the killing was to save the parental land that the deceased was selling to fulfil his habit of drinking and partying with friends.
The blood-soaked body of the deceased Mahesh Lodh was found inside his house in Amausi village of Sarojininagar on September 26, 2021. The assailants had crushed his face and head using bricks and stones. The case was pending since then as the police failed to get any lead.
Sharing further details, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik said two persons including Mahesh Lodh’s brother Nand Kishore and the history-sheeter Buta Lodh have been arrested. She said Buta Lodh confessed his crime during interrogation and revealed that he had executed the killing with his accomplice Raju Pasi. She said the history-sheeter informed the police that Nand Kishore’s distant relative Veer Pal had hired him and paid him ₹70,000 and kept ₹30,000 with himself for fixing the contract.
She said Buta Lodh has as many as 10 criminal cases registered against him in Unnao and Lucknow.
The DCP said Nand Kishore revealed during interrogation that his elder brother Mahesh Lodh was a habitual drinker and used to spend most of his money on liquor and partying with his friends. “Mahesh Lodh had even sold off some portion of his parental land and used to threaten Nand Kishore for opposing him following which the latter decided to kill him. The accused also wanted to save the remaining land from being sold off,” she said.
She said further raids were being conducted in search of Buta Lodh’s accomplice Raju Pasi and Nand Kishore’s relative Veer Pal for their role in the murder conspiracy.
-
MVA likely to gain two seats in council polls
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is expected to gain two additional seats in the legislative council after the elections next month on the basis of the collective strength it has in the legislative assembly. Nine seats of the council will become vacant on July 7, while the one which was held by Bharatiya Janata Party's RN Singh became vacant after his demise on January 2.
-
Professor reunites runaway 11-year-old with mother
Ulhasnagar An 11-year-old girl, who had run away from home, was reunited with The girl, Khushi Shirsat's mother after an alert professor found her alone in a train on Wednesday. The girl, Khushi Shirsat, stays with her mother and grandmother in Ulhasnagar. On Wednesday morning, after her mother went to work, the girl fought with her grandmother over some issue, which made her grandmother call her mother to complain. She took a Karjat-bound local from Ulhasnagar.
-
UP propelled towards becoming religious tourism hub
Lucknow: To bring religious tourism destinations of Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map, the state budget has focused on augmenting tourism-related facilities in pilgrimage centres across the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. For the biggest religious event of the country, Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore.
-
5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police. The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 52, Rajabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district. They demanded compensation for the family. District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.
-
UP Budget 2022-23: Infra-centric proposals, steps for women security win hearts in Prayagraj
With the state government allocating ₹100 crore for the preparations of the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held on the vast banks of Sangam, the residents and economists of Prayagraj have applauded the UP Budget 2022-23 maintaining that the budget promises some relief and a lot of new development projects for a better tomorrow. Among all the sections, the seer community seemed extremely happy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics