Arrest without disclosing reason is illegal: Allahabad HC

Holding that arrest without disclosing reason, as mandated under Article 22(1) of the Constitution, is illegal, the Allahabad high court has directed the state director general of police (DGP) to issue circular in this connection. With this, the court set aside the arrest memo issued against the petitioner last year. The court directed the UP DGP to issue a circular in this connection. (For Representation)

The bench comprising Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar allowed the petition filed by Manjeet Singh alias Manjeet Singh Chana against whom a case of cheating was registered at Milak police station of Rampur district.

The petitioner’s counsel argued, “The reasons and grounds of arrest were not communicated to the petitioner at the time of his arrest by the police. The arrest memo did not contain any column on ground of arrest and reason of arrest. Further, no opportunity of hearing or no opportunity to the petitioner was given for defending his custodial remand.”

“The grounds of arrest were communicated in writing to the petitioner at the time of arrest, as per mandate of Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India as well as the statutory provisions under Section 50 CrPC,” the petitioner counsel pleaded.

“Immediately after the arrest, the petitioner was produced before the learned remand magistrate on 26.12.2024 and was remanded to judicial custody through a printed remand order, which does not mention whether any opportunity of hearing was granted to the accused to contest his custodial detention,” the counsel argued.

The bench, while quashing the arrest of the petitioner, in its order on April 9, 2025, observed, “In the instant matter, admittedly, no such effort had been made by the learned Magistrate to ensure adequate legal aid to the accused petitioner and appropriate opportunity of hearing at the time judicial remand. Even the arrest memo does not contain any column regarding grounds of arrest of the petitioner. This very issue is primarily the bone of contention between the parties in the instant matter.”

“Accordingly, this, being a clear non-compliance of the mandate under Section 50 of the Code which has been introduced to give effect to Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India, 1950, we are inclined to set aside the impugned order in view of law laid down by the Apex Court time and again in its various judgments,” the bench said.

“Let the order be communicated to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh through Registrar General of this Court and accordingly, a circular be issued to all the Commissioners of Police/ SSPs/ SPs for necessary 7 compliance of Section 50 and 50A (now Section 47 and 48 BNSS) in the light of the observations made above,” the bench directed.