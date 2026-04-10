Art of Birthing Conclave in Lko: Urgent need to strengthen maternal, neonatal care, say experts

Experts on Day One of the three-day ‘Art of Birthing Conclave’ underscored the urgent need to strengthen maternal and neonatal care through skill-based training, evidence-based practices and global collaboration.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The program was organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, King George’s Medical University.

Dr Preeti Kumar, organising chairperson of the conclave, and president of the Lucknow Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society, said that reducing maternal and neonatal mortality depends on a strong synergy between practical training, scientific protocols and international best practices, a release shared with the media on Friday, read.

Dr Seema Mehrotra, organising secretary, said the conclave aims to equip healthcare professionals with practical skills to enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

Dr Bhaskar Pal, president of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India, reiterated that ensuring safe motherhood and safe delivery remains a key priority. Chief guest, Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary, medical health, family welfare and medical education, flagged a sharp rise in caesarean deliveries, from 20–25% earlier to nearly 40–50% at present. He attributed this trend to high-risk factors such as anaemia, obesity, hypertension and diabetes, the release read.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts also highlighted the importance of pre-conception counselling, regular antenatal check-ups, anaemia management and mental health support as key pillars of comprehensive maternal care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also highlighted the importance of pre-conception counselling, regular antenatal check-ups, anaemia management and mental health support as key pillars of comprehensive maternal care. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Skill stations set up at the conclave offered hands-on training in labour management, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) control, newborn resuscitation and essential maternity care practices, strengthening the practical competence of participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skill stations set up at the conclave offered hands-on training in labour management, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) control, newborn resuscitation and essential maternity care practices, strengthening the practical competence of participants. {{/usCountry}}

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