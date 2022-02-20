As part of outreach, candidates visit religious places, social gatherings

Lucknow Candidates of different political parties are wooing voters in every possible way, visiting all places where there might be a congregation of people. They are seen in temples reciting Sunderkand and offering prayers in Gurudwaras. They also make it a point to attend marriages and social gatherings to garner votes.

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sarojini Nagar constituency Abhishek Mishra, a Brahmin, went to Emmanuel Assembly of God Church in Aashiana, while Mishra’s wife Swati visited Mansarovar Gurdwara to offer prayers in front of the gathering.

Abhishek Mishra said, “ I believe in every religion so I visit temples, gurudwara , mosque and church with the same devotion. “

Another Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow West Arman Khan attended a bhajan session in Rajajipuram. He said, “I respect every religion. I am contesting for every community. I want votes from everyone and not from one community.”

Brajesh Pathak of Bharatiya Janata Party recited Sundar Kand in Hazratganj Hanuman temple. He also attended a prayer session in Gurudwara Naka Hindola to seek blessings of Sikhs. Satbir Singh Raju, BJP spokesperson of Lucknow Cantt said, “Brajesh Pathak believes in Sarvdharm Sambhav, that’s why he visited Gurudwara, temple and church during his campaigning.”

He said, “Pathak is known for his active approach and he has personal connection with several families in the constituency.”

Rajnish Gupta ‘Bobby’, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow Central attended the marriage of one of his supporters to meet people of his area. He has also visited several temples. He said, “My constituency is my extended family. I am a local so everyone knows me. I have personal relations with everyone. So, it’s my duty to attend every social gathering.”

Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow North constituency Pooja Shukla visited Kali Bari temple to seek blessings of Maa Kali for her victory in the elections.

