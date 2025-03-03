As runway works take off, Lucknow airport struggles to manage rush, deploys more staff

In response to the weekend rush and overcrowding at airline counters, the Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) International Airport in Lucknow said it has deployed an additional 30 per cent of staff to work in the night and morning shifts. (File)

Over the weekend, the airport witnessed a heavy rush of passengers even as many were seen arguing with airline staff for a refund of tickets.

The rush was due to the airport undergoing runway recarpeting works, which began on Saturday and will continue for more than four months till July 15, restricting flight operations to night and morning hours. Till July 15, about 132 flights will be operated between 6 pm and 10 am.

“Ground staff and security teams will take on extra duties to ensure smooth operations, and air traffic control (ATC) officials will work swiftly to accommodate flights and minimize delays,” an airport official said.

According to the spokesperson, the airport administration has instructed airlines to immediately notify passengers about any flight schedule changes. “Passengers are advised to check their updated flight timings before heading to the airport and inquire about the airline’s refund policy before canceling tickets. Additionally, early bookings are recommended as seats for night and morning flights may be limited,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing runway resurfacing at the airport has increased the workload for CISF personnel handling security. With more passengers to screen in a shorter time, the CISF officials have urged travelers to arrive early to ensure they can complete the security process and enter the airport on time.

The airport administration said there was growing pressure on flight operations due to the increased number of flights. The increased frequency of flights during the night and morning hours, which is up by 40%, is also a challenge for the ATC.

More taxiways, shorter take-off time after July 15

The runway maintenance is expected to reduce takeoff and landing times and pave the way for more international flights. The construction of new parallel taxiways is underway, with approval granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airport currently handles 132 flights and 30,000 passengers daily. However, due to the runway repairs, flight operations during the night and early morning hours were facing added pressure, particularly with the shorter intervals between take-offs and landings.