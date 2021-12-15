‘Asha workers can help in early detection of cancer­’

Lucknow Early detection and awareness were key to cancer treatment, said Padmashree Dr Ravi Kanan, director, Kachaar Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Assam, while delivering the oration on the occasion of the 38th Foundation Day of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday. He said around 80% of cancer cases were detected in the third and fourth stages, as a result of which the success in treatment was compromised. In this connection, Asha workers could be helpful in detection of cancer, he said.

Dr Kanan said, ”We started a project for early detection of cancer in rural areas with the help of Asha workers, which got a lot of success. With the help of Asha workers, 1360 men were screened for oral and throat cancer. Of these, 6.93 percent were suspected of cancer and were sent to the PHC for further confirmation. Similarly, 3079 women were screened for breast and cervical cancer by Asha workers and 11.5% suspected cases were sent to higher medical centres for further tests. As many as 1160 women were screened for the human papilloma virus, which proves to be the cause of cervical cancer and 146 were found positive.”

Professor Kanan said that this project could prove useful in early detection and awareness of cancer in other parts of the country as well. The benefit of this screening was that when 1.29 crore people were screened, apart from cancer, 8 percent of them were diagnosed with diabetes and 12 percent with high blood pressure.

He said, “By applying the primary screening model, early detection of non-communicable diseases and cancer is possible.”

Dr. Kanan said that there was a need to pay more attention to early detection and treatment of cancer.

Chief secretary and president of the institute RK Tiwari said, “Due to Covid, the past one and a half years were very difficult. Despite limited resources, we overcame the challenges of corona with collective efforts. We performed better than many other countries.”

Principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar appreciated the progress of the institute.

In his address, director of SGPGIMS Professor RK Dhiman said that the super specialty DM programme would start soon in emergency medicine and ophthalmology. Apart from this, MSc in radio pharmacy would also be started. He said work wa going on for the creation of a tele ICU. With this system, six prominent medical colleges of the state would be connected with each other for better treatment.