Assistant Teachers’ Exam: 52 centres in 6 UP dists gear up for exercise

The Uttar Pradesh government has made comprehensive preparations to ensure that the upcoming written examination for the post of assistant teacher is conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The examination will be held under the joint supervision of the commission and district administration.

The examination will be held on April 16 and 17 in two shifts at 52 centres in six districts—Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, a state government spokesperson said.

A total of 82,876 candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Among them, the highest number—18,240—will take the exam in Prayagraj, followed by 16,010 in Meerut, 15,602 in Gorakhpur, 13,528 in Lucknow, 10,958 in Varanasi, and 8,538 in Agra. The maximum number of centres—10 each—have been established in Meerut, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, followed by 9 in Lucknow, 7 in Varanasi, and 6 in Agra.

CM Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions to ensure that no examination is tainted by unfair practices. To safeguard the integrity of the recruitment process, sector and static magistrates will be deployed at every centre, supported by comprehensive security measures.

District magistrates have been directed to deploy fully armed police personnel at each examination venue. They have also been granted authority to enforce prohibitory orders, if required. Additional precautions have been taken for the secure transportation of confidential examination materials between the treasury and the commission office.

The chairman of the Commission, nominated members, district supervisors, and centre supervisors will monitor the entire process to ensure strict adherence to transparency and merit-based evaluation—giving every deserving candidate a fair chance at success.