Assured EC of free, fair polls, says new UP chief secy after taking charge

Lucknow: Senior IAS officer of 1984 batch Durga Shankar Mishra took over as Uttar Pradesh’s new chief secretary here on Thursday, replacing RK Tiwari.

Mishra worked as secretary, union ministry of housing and urban affairs and was repatriated to state cadre for appointment as UP’s chief secretary on Wednesday.

He was due to retire on December 31, 2021 and has been given one year’s extension now. Tiwari, who has been empanelled for deputation to the Centre, has been placed on the waiting list.

“Uttar Pradesh is going to have elections. After coming from New Delhi, my first meeting was with the Election Commission of India. The ECI has expressed concern in view of the prevailing situation on the Covid front. I have assured the ECI of free, fair and peaceful election,” said Mishra while speaking to media persons after assuming charge as the new chief secretary.

Mishra said he would work to achieve 100 percent vaccination and ensure that the Covid curfew was implemented and all the Covid protocols were followed.

Replying to a question, he said the SMART Cities mission was being implemented in 10 cities of the state and his endeavour would be to turn the same into a movement. “We will convert the mission to a movement,” said Mishra.

“There has been a wave of change in the past seven years and Uttar Pradesh too has moved forward. For me this responsibility is service. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving me this opportunity to serve again in the state where I was born and brought up,” he said.

Mishra spoke about the work he did as union secretary, housing and urban affairs and said he would promote affordable rental housing scheme in the state. This would ensure that the poor need not stay in slums, he said.