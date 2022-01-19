At 4.5 degrees C, cold bares fangs in Lucknow, fog adds to misery

The state capital recorded its coldest day this winter, on Tuesday, as the day temperature dropped to 12.2 degrees Celsius with a drop of 9 degrees from normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The average day time temperature across Uttar Pradesh stayed around 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest this month. The average minimum temperature also recorded a drop of three degrees.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) issued an alert for similar weather conditions to be expected on Wednesday across UP. The IMD has also issued a forecast for rain over western UP districts over weekend.

Clouded sky, heavy fog and accompanied by Westerly Winds added to the chill, forcing people to stay indoors. Lucknow will experience similar weather on Wednesday with the day temperature expected around 14 degrees Celsius and night temperature around 6 degrees Celsius. In several places across Uttar Pradesh, the day temperature dropped to the 10-degree mark.

According to the alert issued by IMD, “Very cold and cold weather is likely over Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

“Dense fog is very likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahajahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Santkabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Amethi and adjoining areas,” the IMD warning reads.

Director of state MeT department, JP Gupta, said, “A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP which is responsible for the drop in temperatures. The low-pressure zone will gradually subside in the next two days.”

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

Lko chill over the years

The all-time lowest temperature recorded in Lucknow for the month January was minus -1 on January 31, 1964. On January 13, 2017 it was 0.1, on January 23, 2016 it was 2.1 and on January 11, 2015 3.4 degrees.