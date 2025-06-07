Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
At Banke Bihari temple, monkey steals bag with 20 lakh jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 07, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Abhishek Agarwal from Aligarh was leaving the temple when a monkey snatched a handbag from his wife near the temple exit and vanished

The menace of monkeys in the lanes leading to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan was in full display on Thursday when a devotee lost a bag containing jewellery worth 20 lakh to one of them. Police, with the help of CCTV footage, recovered the bag later.

Abhishek Agarwal with his recovered items (Sourced)

Abhishek Agarwal from Aligarh was leaving the temple when a monkey snatched a handbag from his wife near the temple exit and vanished through the maze of ancient constructions and narrow lanes. The woman had taken off the jewellery she was wearing and kept them in the bag while visiting the temple.

“The panic was real—the bag had jewellery worth 20 lakh,” said circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh. “There was no immediate trace of the monkey.” Agarwal sought help from locals but was unable to trace the monkey.

Acting swiftly, Banke Bihari outpost in-charge Prashant Kapil launched a search operation. With help from CCTV footage and fieldwork, the police traced the bag to a bush and returned it to its owner.

“It was by the grace of Lord Banke Bihari that I got my valuables back and I thank Vrindavan police for the help,” stated Agarwal.

During VVIP visits, special precautions are taken: security personnel are armed with slingshots, ‘langoor’ monkeys are deployed as deterrents, and lanes are draped in cloth to prevent monkeys from making eye contact with high-profile guests.

