Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.

The Association has requested the CM that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.

The letter reads, “Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers’ body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus.”

The association’s chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language. The videos were available on social media, he said, adding the incident vitiated the academic environment of the university.

“It is extremely worrying that no action has been taken so far against anyone involved in this incident. The police did not even register the FIR on the basis of complaint given by Ravi Kant whereas an FIR was registered against the teacher on the complaint by a student,” the letter reads.

Due to non-action against the culprits, chaos on the campus increased and on May 18, a student attacked Dr. Ravi Kant who had already expressed apprehension that he may be attacked.

This incident had strained the teacher-student relations in the university. Due to these incidents, university teachers were worried about their safety, said the letter.

For action against the culprits, requests were being made continuously by the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association and by Dr. Ravi Kant, but no concrete action had been taken so far, said LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma.