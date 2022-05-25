Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action
lucknow news

Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action

The Association has requested the CM that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.
Lucknow University (File photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.

The Association has requested the CM that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.

The letter reads, “Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers’ body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus.”

The association’s chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language. The videos were available on social media, he said, adding the incident vitiated the academic environment of the university.

“It is extremely worrying that no action has been taken so far against anyone involved in this incident. The police did not even register the FIR on the basis of complaint given by Ravi Kant whereas an FIR was registered against the teacher on the complaint by a student,” the letter reads.

RELATED STORIES

Due to non-action against the culprits, chaos on the campus increased and on May 18, a student attacked Dr. Ravi Kant who had already expressed apprehension that he may be attacked.

This incident had strained the teacher-student relations in the university. Due to these incidents, university teachers were worried about their safety, said the letter.

For action against the culprits, requests were being made continuously by the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association and by Dr. Ravi Kant, but no concrete action had been taken so far, said LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP