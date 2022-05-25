Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action
In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.
The Association has requested the CM that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.
The letter reads, “Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers’ body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus.”
The association’s chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language. The videos were available on social media, he said, adding the incident vitiated the academic environment of the university.
“It is extremely worrying that no action has been taken so far against anyone involved in this incident. The police did not even register the FIR on the basis of complaint given by Ravi Kant whereas an FIR was registered against the teacher on the complaint by a student,” the letter reads.
Due to non-action against the culprits, chaos on the campus increased and on May 18, a student attacked Dr. Ravi Kant who had already expressed apprehension that he may be attacked.
This incident had strained the teacher-student relations in the university. Due to these incidents, university teachers were worried about their safety, said the letter.
For action against the culprits, requests were being made continuously by the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association and by Dr. Ravi Kant, but no concrete action had been taken so far, said LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma.
-
DTCP asks buyers to refrain from investing in 15 projects in Gurugram with cancelled licenses
The department of town and country planning (DTCP), which has cancelled at least 15 real estate project licences in the last five years in Gurugram, on Tuesday prepared an advisory asking home buyers and investors not to invest their money in these projects. DTCP officials refused to share the name of the projects, and said that they will issue the list next week.
-
Man held for vandalising temple in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly vandalising idols at a temple in Sector 37 in Greater Noida. Three idols in the temple were found broken by Vinod on Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect has been identified as a resident of Sector 37, Vinod Kumar. Vinod is a daily wager and lives with his wife, said police.
-
Deadline to fix meters in autos up, transport dept to start penalising errant drivers soon
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department said that Tuesday was the last day for all autorickshaw drivers in the district to install meters and renew their vehicles' fitness certificates, and they will soon start levying penalties on errant drivers. Auto drivers in the district, meanwhile, said it was impossible to comply with the directions on such a tight deadline. Officials, however, did not specify when they would start levying the penalty.
-
Fake job racket busted by GB Nagar Police, 10 held
Ten people were arrested from Sector 75 in Noida for allegedly duping people with fake job offers, Gautam Budh Nagar Police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspects cheated over 50 people to the tune of ₹20 crore in the last couple of years. On April 15, a Sector 77 resident filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station and said that he was duped of ₹20 lakh.
-
Two children fall from ninth floor in Greater Noida
Two children, aged 10 and 12, allegedly fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday evening. According to Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida), the children have been identified as Siddharth (12) and Radhe (10). ACP Singh added that as per preliminary information, the children were playing cricket after which they got into a fight. Umesh Bahadur Singh, in charge of Bisrakh police station added that police is yet to register a case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics