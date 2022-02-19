AU committee invites protesting students wanting online exams for talks

A high-powered committee formed by Allahabad University (AU) vice-chancellor to look into demands of students wanting online exams has called a meeting of five representatives of agitating students on Monday.

The meeting will be held at office of the dean, Faculty of Science at 2pm.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the panel held on Saturday that saw agitation for the third consecutive day over the issue.

AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor said “All the aspects of the ongoing offline teaching and proposed examination schedule were discussed in the meeting of the high-powered committee constituted by vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. The panel members resolved to meet the delegation of agitating students and hear their grievances on February 21.”

Following the decision and an assurance by AU registrar prof NK Shukla, students will not be staging protest on Sunday.

“We have called all the protesting students at the office of the controller of exams on Monday at 12 noon and from here we would proceed towards the office of dean (science) where our representatives would hold a meeting with the committee and then also hold our own meeting there,” said Abhishek Dwivedi, a student leader belonging to National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Earlier, the campus of Arts faculty of Allahabad University continued to witness massive protest by a large number of students on Saturday too. The students have been demanding that annual exams be held in online mode as against the decision of varsity to conduct annual exams in offline mode.

They reiterated their stand that since the teaching for the current academic session was adversely affected due to Covid-19 and many teachers did not taken classes even in online mode, the university was unjust in demanding that the students appear in the exam in offline mode. The students were carrying placards in support of their demands for online exams. Because of the protest, heavy police force along with PAC personnel were deployed on the campus.

Last week, following the meeting of the examination committee, the Controller of Examinations Prof Ramendra Kumar Singh had said AU would be conducting the undergraduate second and third year examinations in offline mode from April 22. Examinations of the first semester of PG courses are also to be held in offline from the first week of May.

