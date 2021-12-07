AU finalises list of new foundation, elective UG courses

Allahabad University (AU) has finalised a list of seven new foundation and 14 elective courses for undergraduate students that they will be able to undertake under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though more courses could get added to this list, now UG students will be compulsorily required to pursue select foundation and some skill enhancement/ elective courses from this list while pursuing their traditional courses on the central varsity campus as soon as the four-year UG courses or five-year integrated master’s courses get introduced, say AU officials in the know about the development.

“The academic council, apex decision making body for all academic affairs of the university, has already approved these courses,” said dean (research and development) prof SI Rizvi. “With the proposed implementation of the provisions of NEP-2020 from the 2023 session, the undergraduate students will have to pursue three foundation courses in the first year (two semesters) including the mandatory ones on “nation building and social service” and one being wither “English language and soft skills” or “Indian language” (Hindi/Sanskrit/Urdu) besides one more foundation course of their choice from the list,” prof Rizvi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said likewise four courses in two years (four semesters) will have to be compulsorily cleared by the students from the list of elective courses. The list of “foundation courses” finalised so far includes “nation building and social service”, “health, hygiene and nutrition”, “English language and soft skills”, “Indian language (anyone of the following) Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu”, “Indian culture and heritage”, “computer applications (MS word, powerpoint, excel and other common software)” and “environmental science”.

Similarly, the list of “skill enhancement courses/electives” includes “mathematics for beginners”, “health, hygiene and nutrition”, “basic electronics and artificial intelligence”, “basics of human biochemistry”, “medicinal plants”, “discoveries in science”, “introduction to Indian classical music”, “basic principles of Indian Constitution”, “disaster management”, “environmental concerns and climate change”, “introduction to Indian history”, “elements of economics”, “Vedic maths” and “courses in foreign languages”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NEP-2020 lays stress on imaginative and flexible curricular structures that will enable creative combinations of disciplines for study and would offer multiple entry and exit points and thus remove currently prevalent rigid boundaries and would create new possibilities for life-long learning.

Likewise, the NEP-2020 says the structure and lengths of degree programmes shall be adjusted accordingly by the institutions so that the undergraduate degree is of either 3 or 4-year duration, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certifications, e.g. a certificate after completing one year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after two years of study, or a bachelor ’s degree after a 3-year programme.

Prof Rizvi said all new courses under the NEP at AU finalised so far have multiple entry and multiple exit options. “We are also structuring our UG programmes to the four-year format. Once the new UG programme is under way, we will restructure the master’s programme also,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}