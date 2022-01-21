AU student raises over 7 lakh for ailing cousin via crowdfunding

A plea for financial help by a local budding lawyer desperate to save the life of her ailing elder cousin is getting great response from netizens. Known and unknown people from across the state have already contributed helping create a fund pool of over ₹7 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vartika Maurya, a third year BA-LLB student of Allahabad University (AU), has taken to social media to seek help for her 27-year-old elder cousin Sandeep Maurya’s treatment. Married in March 2021, Sandeep hails from village Sarai Sherkhan located in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district. He ran a small general merchant shop at Pratapgarh’s Kohdaur, located around 20 km from the village, to make a living.

“However soon after his marriage he started remaining sick. We got him treated at a private hospital in Prayagraj. However, the doctors struggled to diagnose and referred him to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, in June 2021,” said Vartika, 20, who resides at a rented room in Phaphamau in Prayagraj for her studies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Here he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia, a condition that occurs when body stops producing enough new blood cells, and was advised an urgent bone marrow transplant. Sandeep’s elder married sister Pratima’s bone marrow matched and he underwent bone marrow transplant successfully in November, 2021, at SGPGIMS,” added Vartika who is leading her family’s desperate struggle to generate funds for Sandeep’s treatment.

However, the medicines given to lower body resistance to transplanted bone marrow ended up creating a complication that resulted in his developing thrombotic microangiopathies (TMA) defined by destruction of red blood cells, low platelets and organ damage due to the formation of microscopic blood clots in capillaries and small arteries. This resulted in Sandeep requiring daily plasma therapy. A medicine is also being imported from the Netherlands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Further complications have resulted in him developing Graft versus host disease (GvHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the recipient and for which doctors have now advised him to undergo a costly but potentially life-saving “Mesenchymal stem cell infusion” after other interventions failed to work,” she added.

The family’s appeal to the state and central government has so far resulted in their receiving ₹10 lakh in two instalments from CM’s Relief Fund and ₹3 lakh from PM’s Relief Fund.

“Sandeep’s father and my uncle Ram Asrey Maurya is partially disabled and walks with a limp. He is a small-scale farmer and Sandeep’s mother Bhanumati is a housewife. Even with the whole family chipping in, the funds are falling short and we have already spent around ₹17 lakh till date in his treatment. Desperate we have turned to social media posting appeals on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram etc. So far, we have managed to raise over ₹7 lakh through donations ranging from ₹10 to ₹10,000 but need another ₹10 lakh for which we are hopeful,” said Vartika, who along with her cousins and other kin, is camping in Lucknow to take care of Sandeep undergoing treatment under Dr Anshul Gupta at SGPGIMS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}