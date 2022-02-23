Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auditions soon for cultural events during Taj fest
To promote local talent during Taj Mahotsav, auditions have been organized for artistes, musicians and theatre activists on February 26 and 27 at Sur Sadan auditorium in Agra city.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Taj fest, which is included in the state calendar of festivals, otherwise has a fixed schedule from February 18 to 27 but because of the ongoing assembly elections, the dates were pushed to March 20 and preparations have now begun.

“To promote local talent during Taj Mahotsav, auditions are organized for artistes, musicians and theatre activists for stage plays, singing, dancing, folk-based events, light and classical music, orchestra etc. These auditions will be held on February 26 and 27 at Sur Sadan auditorium in Agra city,” informed the press statement released by organizers of the Taj Mahotsav.

“The local artistes can contact the office of Uttar Pradesh tourism department on Taj Road and move an application till February 25,” informed the organizers.

These cultural presentations by local artistes from Agra will be presented at Shilpgram, the venue of Taj Mahotsav located a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal.

