Auditions soon for cultural events during Taj fest

To promote local talent during Taj Mahotsav, auditions have been organized for artistes, musicians and theatre activists on February 26 and 27 at Sur Sadan auditorium in Agra city.
The Taj fest, which is included in the state calendar of festivals, has a fixed schedule from February 18 to 27 but because of the ongoing assembly elections, the dates were pushed to March 20 (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra: Auditions for cultural events to be organized during the 10-day festival of arts and craft ‘Taj Mahotsav’ will be held on February 26 and 27 at Sur Sadan auditorium here. The annual ‘Taj Mahotsav’ will be organized from March 20 to 29.

The Taj fest, which is included in the state calendar of festivals, otherwise has a fixed schedule from February 18 to 27 but because of the ongoing assembly elections, the dates were pushed to March 20 and preparations have now begun.

“To promote local talent during Taj Mahotsav, auditions are organized for artistes, musicians and theatre activists for stage plays, singing, dancing, folk-based events, light and classical music, orchestra etc. These auditions will be held on February 26 and 27 at Sur Sadan auditorium in Agra city,” informed the press statement released by organizers of the Taj Mahotsav.

“The local artistes can contact the office of Uttar Pradesh tourism department on Taj Road and move an application till February 25,” informed the organizers.

These cultural presentations by local artistes from Agra will be presented at Shilpgram, the venue of Taj Mahotsav located a kilometre east of the Taj Mahal.

